Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Malette Visits with the 145th Security Forces Squadron

U.S. Air Force Assistant Adjutant General for Air, North Carolina (NC) National Guard Bureau, Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallette (left), thanks Tech. Sgt. Storm Zuidema (right), 145th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), for his hard work and diligence with making sure all the Airmen of the NC Air National Guard are mission-ready at the Charlotte Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) range Aug. 2, 2020. Tech Sgt. Zuidema, A New York Native and former member of the 105th Airlift Wing, recently qualified for the position of Flight Chief which will increase his responsibilities over the expanse of more Airmen.

