Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Malette Visits with the 145th Security Forces Squadron

U.S. Air Force Assistant Adjutant General for Air, North Carolina (NC) National Guard Bureau, Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallette, qualifies with the Baretta M-9 at the Charlotte Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) range Aug. 2, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2020 11:01
|Photo ID:
|6293671
|VIRIN:
|200802-Z-RS771-1052
|Resolution:
|6898x4598
|Size:
|22.62 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
