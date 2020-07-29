U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jonathon Little looks over lanes of barbed wire at the
Engineer School in Kuwait on July 20, 2020. The lanes are set up to show
engineers how to overcome or set up obstacles.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2020 02:50
|Photo ID:
|6289543
|VIRIN:
|200729-Z-CQ136-0008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
