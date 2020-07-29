Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jonathon Little looks over lanes of barbed wire at the

Engineer School in Kuwait on July 20, 2020. The lanes are set up to show

engineers how to overcome or set up obstacles.

Date Taken: 07.29.2020