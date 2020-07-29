U.S. Army Soldiers meet with the acting commandant of the Kuwait Land
Forces Engineer School and the schools advisor from the British Army in Kuwait
on July 20, 2020. The meeting was held to lay the groundwork and planning for
subject matter expert exchanges between the United States Army and the Kuwait
Land Forces.
Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train
