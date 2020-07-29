U.S. Army Soldiers meet with the acting commandant of the Kuwait Land

Forces Engineer School and the schools advisor from the British Army in Kuwait

on July 20, 2020. The meeting was held to lay the groundwork and planning for

subject matter expert exchanges between the United States Army and the Kuwait

Land Forces.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.29.2020 02:50 Photo ID: 6289541 VIRIN: 200729-Z-CQ136-0006 Resolution: 6486x3564 Size: 1.85 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.