    Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train [Image 2 of 5]

    Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train

    KUWAIT

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers meet with the acting commandant of the Kuwait Land
    Forces Engineer School and the schools advisor from the British Army in Kuwait
    on July 20, 2020. The meeting was held to lay the groundwork and planning for
    subject matter expert exchanges between the United States Army and the Kuwait
    Land Forces.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 02:50
    Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train

    TAGS

    Key Leader Engagement
    Army Engineers
    42nd Infantry Division
    Middle East
    KLE
    US Army
    Army
    National Guard

