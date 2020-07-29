U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Rodriguez stands with Her Majesty's Armed Forces
Warrant Officer Two Andrew Foley in front of the Kuwait Land Forces Engineer
School in Kuwait on July 20, 2020. Foley serves as an advisor to the KLF on
engineering matters at the school
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2020 02:50
|Photo ID:
|6289540
|VIRIN:
|200729-Z-CQ136-0005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train
LEAVE A COMMENT