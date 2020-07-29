Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train [Image 1 of 5]

    Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train

    KUWAIT

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Rodriguez stands with Her Majesty's Armed Forces
    Warrant Officer Two Andrew Foley in front of the Kuwait Land Forces Engineer
    School in Kuwait on July 20, 2020. Foley serves as an advisor to the KLF on
    engineering matters at the school

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 02:50
    Photo ID: 6289540
    VIRIN: 200729-Z-CQ136-0005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS

    Key Leader Engagement
    Army Engineers
    42nd Infantry Division
    Middle East
    KLE
    US Army
    Army
    National Guard

