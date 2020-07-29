U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Rodriguez stands with Her Majesty's Armed Forces

Warrant Officer Two Andrew Foley in front of the Kuwait Land Forces Engineer

School in Kuwait on July 20, 2020. Foley serves as an advisor to the KLF on

engineering matters at the school

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.29.2020 02:50 Photo ID: 6289540 VIRIN: 200729-Z-CQ136-0005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.78 MB Location: KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.