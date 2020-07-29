U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Rodriguez speaks with Kuwait Land Forces Lt. Col
Meshal Alrubiaan during a meeting in Kuwait on July 20, 2020. The meeting was
held to lay the groundwork and planning for subject matter expert exchanges
between the United States Army and the Kuwait Land Forces.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2020 02:50
|Photo ID:
|6289542
|VIRIN:
|200729-Z-CQ136-0007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train
LEAVE A COMMENT