Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Rodriguez receives an orientation to the training

lanes of the Kuwait Land Forces Engineer School by British Army Warrant

Officer two Andrew Foley. The lanes are set up to show engineers how to

overcome or set up obstacles.

