U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Rodriguez receives an orientation to the training
lanes of the Kuwait Land Forces Engineer School by British Army Warrant
Officer two Andrew Foley. The lanes are set up to show engineers how to
overcome or set up obstacles.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2020 02:50
|Photo ID:
|6289544
|VIRIN:
|200729-Z-CQ136-0009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.32 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Spartan Engineers Get a Look at How Their Kuwaiti Partners Train
LEAVE A COMMENT