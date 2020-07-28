Bravo Company Receiving

Drill instructors with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, search for contraband items during a breif during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 28, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

