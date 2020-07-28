New recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive their initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 28, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 18:06 Photo ID: 6289352 VIRIN: 200728-M-OQ594-1019 Resolution: 4301x2867 Size: 2.28 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.