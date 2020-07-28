New recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive their initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 28, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 18:06
|Photo ID:
|6289352
|VIRIN:
|200728-M-OQ594-1019
|Resolution:
|4301x2867
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
