Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bravo Company Receiving [Image 2 of 8]

    Bravo Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, respond to orders during a contraband brief during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 28, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 18:06
    Photo ID: 6289347
    VIRIN: 200728-M-OQ594-1006
    Resolution: 2985x1990
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT