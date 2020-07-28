Bravo Company Receiving

New recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, wait to make their phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 28, 2020. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

