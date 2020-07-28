New recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive their initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 28, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 18:06 Photo ID: 6289353 VIRIN: 200728-M-OQ594-1024 Resolution: 4773x3182 Size: 2.7 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.