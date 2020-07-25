Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Mindset: The Treigning Lab [Image 4 of 4]

    Warrior Mindset: The Treigning Lab

    PLACENTIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Ralph 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Troy K. Gordley, a Marine Corps martial arts instructor with Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, speaks to participants during a wrestling clinic as the guest speaker at The Treigning Lab, in Orange County, Calif. on July 25, 2020. The Treigning Lab hosted a wrestling clinic led by Kyle Snyder, 2016 Olympic gold medalist and 4x world wrestling champion, to teach younger wrestlers new techniques and share experiences. To safeguard the health of the clinician and registrants, a COVID-19 test was administered to attendees prior to entering the building.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    This work, Warrior Mindset: The Treigning Lab [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Sarah Ralph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

