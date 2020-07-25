U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Troy K. Gordley, a Marine Corps martial arts instructor with Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, speaks to participants during a wrestling clinic as the guest speaker at The Treigning Lab, in Orange County, Calif. on July 25, 2020. The Treigning Lab hosted a wrestling clinic led by Kyle Snyder, 2016 Olympic gold medalist and 4x world wrestling champion, to teach younger wrestlers new techniques and share experiences. To safeguard the health of the clinician and registrants, a COVID-19 test was administered to attendees prior to entering the building.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 12:16 Photo ID: 6287443 VIRIN: 200725-M-AW923-569 Resolution: 4726x3018 Size: 1.62 MB Location: PLACENTIA, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior Mindset: The Treigning Lab [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Sarah Ralph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.