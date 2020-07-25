Kyle Snyder, 2016 Olympic gold medalist and 4x world wrestling champion, speaks to participants during a wrestling clinic at The Treigning Lab, in Orange County, Calif. on July 25, 2020. The Treigning Lab hosted a wrestling clinic led by the champion, to teach younger wrestlers new techniques. To safeguard the health of the clinician and registrants, a COVID-19 test was administered to attendees prior to entering the building.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 12:16 Photo ID: 6287438 VIRIN: 200725-M-AW923-198 Resolution: 5472x3530 Size: 2.06 MB Location: PLACENTIA, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior Mindset: The Treigning Lab [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Sarah Ralph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.