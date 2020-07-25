Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Mindset: The Treigning Lab [Image 3 of 4]

    Warrior Mindset: The Treigning Lab

    PLACENTIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Ralph 

    12th Marine Corps District

    Poolee Devora Delgadillo (left) with Recruiting Sub-Station Westminster, and a clinic attendee (right), participate in the wrestling clinic at The Treigning Lab, in Orange County, Calif. on July 25, 2020. The Treigning Lab hosted a wrestling clinic led by Kyle Snyder, 2016 Olympic gold medalist and 4x world wrestling champion, to teach younger wrestlers new techniques. To safeguard the health of the clinician and registrants, a COVID-19 test was administered to attendees prior to entering the building.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 12:16
    VIRIN: 200725-M-AW923-445
    Location: PLACENTIA, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Mindset: The Treigning Lab [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Sarah Ralph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wrestling
    pool
    Orange County
    fitness
    recruiting
    12MCD
    Warrior Mindset
    RS ORG
    Treigning Lab

