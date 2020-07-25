Warrior Mindset: The Treigning Lab

Poolee Devora Delgadillo (left) with Recruiting Sub-Station Westminster, and a clinic attendee (right), participate in the wrestling clinic at The Treigning Lab, in Orange County, Calif. on July 25, 2020. The Treigning Lab hosted a wrestling clinic led by Kyle Snyder, 2016 Olympic gold medalist and 4x world wrestling champion, to teach younger wrestlers new techniques. To safeguard the health of the clinician and registrants, a COVID-19 test was administered to attendees prior to entering the building.
