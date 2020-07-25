Warrior Mindset: The Treigning Lab

Marines and future Marines with Recruiting Station Orange County, participates in a wrestling clinic led by Kyle Snyder, 2016 Olympic gold medalist and 4x world wrestling champion, at The Treigning Lab, in Orange County, Calif. on July 25, 2020. To safeguard the health of the clinician and registrants, a COVID-19 test was administered to attendees prior to entering the building.

Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 Location: PLACENTIA, CA, US