    Raven Bs: Enhancing force protection mission capabilities for AUAB [Image 12 of 13]

    Raven Bs: Enhancing force protection mission capabilities for AUAB

    QATAR

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st. Class Tucker Pfeiffer, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) operator, performs post-flight tests on a Raven B SUAS at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2020. The Raven B is a drone with full-spectrum capability that can be hand-launched from nearly anywhere on the installation at any time. Its primary mission at AUAB is force protection, however, the drone has been flown for real-world missions to include conducting airfield assessments and post-storm damage analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 06:45
    Photo ID: 6287066
    VIRIN: 200709-F-TJ728-1218
    Resolution: 4744x3167
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: QA
    Hometown: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Bs: Enhancing force protection mission capabilities for AUAB [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Ashley Perdue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Qatar
    379 AEW
    Security Forces
    379 Air Expeditionary Wing
    Altus AFB
    Al Udeid Air Base
    RQ-11B
    Raven B
    Schriever AFB
    SUAS
    Small Unmanned Aircraft System
    AUAB
    Expeditionary Airmen

