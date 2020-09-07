Raven Bs: Enhancing force protection mission capabilities for AUAB

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st. Class Tucker Pfeiffer, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) operator, replaces a propeller on a Raven B SUAS at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2020. The Raven B is a small drone with full-spectrum capability that can be hand-launched from nearly anywhere on the installation at any time and can be flown manually or autonomously. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)

