U.S. Air Force Airman 1st. Class Tucker Pfeiffer, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) operator, replaces a propeller on a Raven B SUAS at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2020. The Raven B is a small drone with full-spectrum capability that can be hand-launched from nearly anywhere on the installation at any time and can be flown manually or autonomously. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)
This work, Raven Bs: Enhancing force protection mission capabilities for AUAB [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Ashley Perdue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Raven Bs: Enhancing force protection mission capabilities for AUAB
