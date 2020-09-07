U.S. Air Force Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) operators with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, perform routine training with the Raven B SUAS at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2020. The Raven B, or RQ-11B, is a manually and autonomously-flown drone used to conduct low-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It can be hand-launched nearly anywhere on base at any time of day and weighs less than five pounds. The primary mission for the Raven B is force protection, but it has been flown for real-world missions and post-storm analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 06:45
|Photo ID:
|6287064
|VIRIN:
|200709-F-TJ728-2004
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Hometown:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Hometown:
|SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Raven Bs: Enhancing force protection mission capabilities for AUAB [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Ashley Perdue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Raven Bs: Enhancing force protection mission capabilities for AUAB
LEAVE A COMMENT