Raven Bs: Enhancing force protection mission capabilities for AUAB

U.S. Air Force Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) operators with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, perform routine training with the Raven B SUAS at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2020. The Raven B, or RQ-11B, is a manually and autonomously-flown drone used to conduct low-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It can be hand-launched nearly anywhere on base at any time of day and weighs less than five pounds. The primary mission for the Raven B is force protection, but it has been flown for real-world missions and post-storm analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)

Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Location: Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar