U.S. Air Force Airman 1st. Class Tucker Pfeiffer, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) operator, hand-launches a Raven B SUAS at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2020. The Raven B is a drone with full-spectrum capability that can be hand-launched from nearly anywhere on the installation at any time. Its primary mission at AUAB is force protection, however, the drone has been flown for real-world missions to include conducting airfield assessments and post-storm damage analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 06:45
|Photo ID:
|6287057
|VIRIN:
|200709-F-TJ728-1102
|Resolution:
|4927x3288
|Size:
|8.28 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Hometown:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Raven Bs: Enhancing force protection mission capabilities for AUAB
