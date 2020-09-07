Raven Bs: Enhancing force protection mission capabilities for AUAB

A Raven B Small Unmanned Aircraft System launches during a flight training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2020. The Raven B has full-spectrum capability and can be hand-launched from nearly anywhere on the installation at any time flying manually or autonomously. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)

