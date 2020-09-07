Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Bs: Enhancing force protection mission capabilities for AUAB [Image 7 of 13]

    Raven Bs: Enhancing force protection mission capabilities for AUAB

    QATAR

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A Raven B Small Unmanned Aircraft System launches during a flight training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2020. The Raven B has full-spectrum capability and can be hand-launched from nearly anywhere on the installation at any time flying manually or autonomously. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)

    Raven Bs: Enhancing force protection mission capabilities for AUAB

