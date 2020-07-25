USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

200725-N-RF825-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 25, 2020) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Shannon Reynolds, of Destin, Florida, conducts maintenance on aircraft targeting systems in an aircraft intermediate maintenance department maintenance shop on the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

