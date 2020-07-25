200725-N-DL524-1089 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 25, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, launches from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2020 04:25
|Photo ID:
|6286541
|VIRIN:
|200725-N-DL524-1089
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|778.77 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 26 of 26], by PO3 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
