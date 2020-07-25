USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200725-N-DL524-1088 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 25, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Giancarlo Marquez, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, signals to an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)

