USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200724-N-RF825-1084 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 24, 2020) Sailors signal that an F/A -18E Super Hornet attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 is ready for takeoff from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

