Hurricane Douglas reconnaissance

Chief Master Sgt. Rick Cumbo, loadmaster and dropsonde operator, reviews weather data collected during a weather reconnaissance mission into Hurricane Douglas July 24, 2020. Cumbo was part of the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircrew who flew into the hurricane to collect data that assists forecasters in improving intensity and movement forecasts. The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, assigned to the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, departed July 22 to conduct operations out of Barbers Point Kapolie Airport, Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Location: BARBERS POINT, HI, US