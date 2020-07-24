Hurricane Douglas reconnaissance

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters use dropsondes to collect weather data such as wind speed, wind direction, pressure and temperature. Several of these were dropped into Hurricane Douglas July 24, 2020, The data the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters collect is send to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center to assist with their forecasts. The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, assigned to the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, departed July 22 and started conducting operations out of Barbers Point Kapolie Airport, Hawaii, July 24, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2020 12:27
|Photo ID:
|6286177
|VIRIN:
|200724-F-IL418-1045
|Resolution:
|6260x4472
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|BARBERS POINT, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
