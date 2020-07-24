Hurricane Douglas reconnaissance

Maj. Douglas Gautrau, aerial reconnaissance weather officer with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, reviews weather data collected during a mission into Hurricane Douglas July 24, 2020. The data is sent to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center to assist with their forecasts. The 53rd WRS, better known as the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, is assigned to the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Crews departed the base July 22 and started conduct operations out of Barbers Point Kapolie Airport, Hawaii, July 24, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

Date Taken: 07.24.2020
Location: BARBERS POINT, HI, US