    Hurricane Douglas reconnaissance [Image 4 of 13]

    Hurricane Douglas reconnaissance

    BARBERS POINT, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Pilot 1st Lt. Ryan Smithies finalizes mission planning before departing July 24, 2020, into Hurricane Douglas to collect weather data to assist the Central Pacific Hurricane Center with their forecasts. The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, assigned to the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, departed July 22 to conduct operations out of Barbers Point Kapolie Airport, Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 12:27
    Photo ID: 6286174
    VIRIN: 200724-F-IL418-1014
    Resolution: 7010x5007
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: BARBERS POINT, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Douglas reconnaissance [Image 13 of 13], by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing
    Central Pacific Hurricane Center
    National Hurricane Center
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters
    Wing of Choice
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient
    Hurricane Douglas

