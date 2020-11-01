Unit’s first female first sergeant ‘keeps it green’ and takes care of soldiers

HARRISBURG – First Sgt. Valerie Jones (left), first sergeant of Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division, confers with the company’s readiness NCO, Sgt. 1st Class Sean Cleary, prior to a ceremony at Harrisburg Military Post Jan. 11, 2020. Jones is the first female first sergeant of one of the four companies that comprise the division headquarters battalion. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles

