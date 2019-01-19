Unit’s first female first sergeant ‘keeps it green’ and takes care of soldiers

HARRISBURG – First Sgt. Valerie Jones (left) is congratulated by Capt. Shawn Seager, then-commander of Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division, for her promotion to the company’s first sergeant position following a ceremony at Harrisburg Military Post Oct. 19, 2019. Jones is the first female to hold the senior enlisted position at one of the battalion’s four companies. This fall she will take on a new role as a quality assurance officer for a noncommissioned officer course in Kuwait. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Amanda Harrah

Date Taken: 01.19.2019 Date Posted: 07.25.2020 Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US