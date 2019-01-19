Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unit’s first female first sergeant ‘keeps it green’ and takes care of soldiers

    HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2019

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles 

    28th Infantry Division

    HARRISBURG – First Sgt. Valerie Jones (left) is congratulated by Capt. Shawn Seager, then-commander of Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division, for her promotion to the company’s first sergeant position following a ceremony at Harrisburg Military Post Oct. 19, 2019. Jones is the first female to hold the senior enlisted position at one of the battalion’s four companies. This fall she will take on a new role as a quality assurance officer for a noncommissioned officer course in Kuwait. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Amanda Harrah

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unit’s first female first sergeant ‘keeps it green’ and takes care of soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Doug Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

