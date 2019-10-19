Unit’s first female first sergeant ‘keeps it green’ and takes care of soldiers

HARRISBURG – First Sgt. Valerie Jones (left) is promoted to first sergeant of Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division by Capt. Shawn Seager (center) during a ceremony at Harrisburg Military Post Oct. 19, 2019. Jones is the first female to hold the senior enlisted position at one of the battalion’s four companies. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles

