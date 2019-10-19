Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unit’s first female first sergeant ‘keeps it green’ and takes care of soldiers [Image 1 of 4]

    HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2019

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles 

    28th Infantry Division

    HARRISBURG – First Sgt. Valerie Jones (left) is promoted to first sergeant of Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division by Capt. Shawn Seager (center) during a ceremony at Harrisburg Military Post Oct. 19, 2019. Jones is the first female to hold the senior enlisted position at one of the battalion’s four companies. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles

    first sergeant
    first
    National Guard
    28th Infantry
    femaile

