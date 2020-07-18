Unit’s first female first sergeant ‘keeps it green’ and takes care of soldiers

HARRISBURG – First Sgt. Valerie Jones (left), with Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division, talks with Spc. Nicholas Lomison (center) and Sgt. Daniel Lehman July 19 during the unit’s two-week annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap. Jones is the first female to hold the senior enlisted position at one of the battalion’s four companies which drill at Harrisburg Military Post. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Neferteri Strickland

