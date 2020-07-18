Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unit’s first female first sergeant ‘keeps it green’ and takes care of soldiers [Image 2 of 4]

    Unit’s first female first sergeant ‘keeps it green’ and takes care of soldiers

    HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles 

    28th Infantry Division

    HARRISBURG – First Sgt. Valerie Jones (left), with Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division, talks with Spc. Nicholas Lomison (center) and Sgt. Daniel Lehman July 19 during the unit’s two-week annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap. Jones is the first female to hold the senior enlisted position at one of the battalion’s four companies which drill at Harrisburg Military Post. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Neferteri Strickland

