Official identification

U.S. Army Sgt. Kelvin M. SanchezRivera, 207th Regional Support Group human resources NCO, helps 1st Lt. Jennifer Polanco, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment communications officer, with her identification card July 10, 2020 at Erbil Air Base, Iraq. The Army Reserve unit provided life support services for three separate bases in Iraq through much of 2020 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. The unit is based in Fort Jackson, S.C. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 207th Regional Support Group)

