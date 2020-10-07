Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Official identification [Image 3 of 5]

    Official identification

    AIR ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    207th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kelvin M. SanchezRivera, 207th Regional Support Group human resources NCO, helps 1st Lt. Jennifer Polanco, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment communications officer, with her identification card July 10, 2020 at Erbil Air Base, Iraq. The Army Reserve unit provided life support services for three separate bases in Iraq through much of 2020 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. The unit is based in Fort Jackson, S.C. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 207th Regional Support Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 10:53
    Photo ID: 6286078
    VIRIN: 200710-A-VX503-117
    Resolution: 3084x4627
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: AIR ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Official identification [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Management and supervision
    Crisis leadership
    Official identification
    Checking the list
    Meeting with troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Like a BOS: Unit provides life support for troops and civilians

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    Al Asad
    Reserves
    Army Reserve
    Iraq
    CJTF
    BOS-I
    ISIS
    Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Daesh
    207 RSG
    Taji Military Complex
    Base Operating Support Integrator
    base life support
    Erbil Air Base
    207 th Regional Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT