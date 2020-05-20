Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Meeting with troops [Image 5 of 5]

    Meeting with troops

    ERBIL AIR BASE, IRAQ

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    207th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Col. Jerome Jackson, 207th Regional Support Group and Al Asad Base commander, listens to his troops at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, May 20, 2020. Jackson discussed current activities and answered questions during multiple meetings with the Soldiers. The Army Reserve unit has acted as the Base Operating Logistics Integrator for three separate bases in Iraq through much of 2020 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. The unit is based in Fort Jackson, S.C. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 207th Regional Support Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 10:53
    Photo ID: 6286080
    VIRIN: 200520-A-VX503-001
    Resolution: 1440x996
    Size: 294.89 KB
    Location: ERBIL AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meeting with troops [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Management and supervision
    Crisis leadership
    Official identification
    Checking the list
    Meeting with troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Like a BOS: Unit provides life support for troops and civilians

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    Al Asad
    Reserves
    Army Reserve
    Iraq
    CJTF
    BOS-I
    ISIS
    Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Daesh
    207 RSG
    Taji Military Complex
    Base Operating Support Integrator
    base life support
    Erbil Air Base
    207 th Regional Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT