Meeting with troops

U.S. Army Col. Jerome Jackson, 207th Regional Support Group and Al Asad Base commander, listens to his troops at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, May 20, 2020. Jackson discussed current activities and answered questions during multiple meetings with the Soldiers. The Army Reserve unit has acted as the Base Operating Logistics Integrator for three separate bases in Iraq through much of 2020 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. The unit is based in Fort Jackson, S.C. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 207th Regional Support Group)

