Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Management and supervision [Image 1 of 5]

    Management and supervision

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    207th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Spc. Eric S. Shepherd, 207th Regional Support Group services NCO, supervises the disposal
    of broken equipment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, July, 10, 2020. The Army Reserve unit provided life
    support services for three separate bases in Iraq through much of 2020 in support of Operation
    Inherent Resolve. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and
    determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. The unit is based in Fort Jackson, S.C. (U.S. Army
    photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 207th Regional Support Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 10:53
    Photo ID: 6286076
    VIRIN: 200710-A-VX503-331
    Resolution: 5220x3468
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Management and supervision [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Management and supervision
    Crisis leadership
    Official identification
    Checking the list
    Meeting with troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Like a BOS: Unit provides life support for troops and civilians

    TAGS

    Al Asad
    Iraq
    CJTF
    207th Regional Support Group
    ISIS
    Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Daesh
    207 RSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT