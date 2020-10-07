Management and supervision

U.S. Army Spc. Eric S. Shepherd, 207th Regional Support Group services NCO, supervises the disposal
of broken equipment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, July, 10, 2020. The Army Reserve unit provided life
support services for three separate bases in Iraq through much of 2020 in support of Operation
Inherent Resolve. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and
determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. The unit is based in Fort Jackson, S.C. (U.S. Army
photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 207th Regional Support Group)
