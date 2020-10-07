Management and supervision

U.S. Army Spc. Eric S. Shepherd, 207th Regional Support Group services NCO, supervises the disposal

of broken equipment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, July, 10, 2020. The Army Reserve unit provided life

support services for three separate bases in Iraq through much of 2020 in support of Operation

Inherent Resolve. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and

determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. The unit is based in Fort Jackson, S.C. (U.S. Army

photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 207th Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.25.2020 Photo ID: 6286076 Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ