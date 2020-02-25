U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan K. Memminger, the 207th Regional Support Group Anti-Terrorism Force Protection officer-in-charge, gives instructions during an attack drill at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 25, 2020. The Army Reserve unit has acted as the Base Operating Logistics Integrator for three separate bases in Iraq through much of 2020 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. The unit is based in Fort Jackson, S.C. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 207th Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.25.2020 10:53 Photo ID: 6286077 VIRIN: 200225-A-VX503-065 Resolution: 3182x2121 Size: 2.99 MB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Hometown: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crisis leadership [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.