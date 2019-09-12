U.S. Army Pfc. Jada Pressley, 207th Regional Support Group, conducts an inspection of housing units at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, on Dec. 9, 2019 as part of the Mayor's Cell. The Army Reserve unit has acted as the Base Operating Logistics Integrator for three separate bases in Iraq through much of 2020 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. The unit is based in Fort Jackson, S.C. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 207th Regional Support Group)

Date Taken: 12.09.2019
VIRIN: 191209-A-VX503-006
This work, Checking the list [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.