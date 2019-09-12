Checking the list

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERBIL AIR BASE, IRAQ

    12.09.2019

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    207th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jada Pressley, 207th Regional Support Group, conducts an inspection of housing units at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, on Dec. 9, 2019 as part of the Mayor's Cell. The Army Reserve unit has acted as the Base Operating Logistics Integrator for three separate bases in Iraq through much of 2020 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. The unit is based in Fort Jackson, S.C. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 207th Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2019
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 10:53
    Photo ID: 6286079
    VIRIN: 191209-A-VX503-006
    Resolution: 2332x3499
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: ERBIL AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    Hometown: KINGSTREE, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    Al Asad
    Reserves
    Army Reserve
    Iraq
    CJTF
    BOS-I
    ISIS
    Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Daesh
    207 RSG
    Taji Military Complex
    Base Operating Support Integrator
    base life support
    Erbil Air Base
    207 th Regional Support Group

