USS Shiloh Replenishment-At-Sea

200724-N-JL568-1280 EAST CHINA SEA (July 24, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE-3). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

