200724-N-JL568-1280 EAST CHINA SEA (July 24, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE-3). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2020 01:11
|Photo ID:
|6285873
|VIRIN:
|200724-N-JL568-1280
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|786.38 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
This work, USS Shiloh Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS
