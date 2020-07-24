USS Shiloh Replenishment-At-Sea

200724-N-JL568-1240 EAST CHINA SEA (July 24, 2020) Information System Technician 2nd Class Erik Zinkand, from Rogersville, Tenn., and Sonar Technician Seaman Thomas Wood, from Lafayette, La., stand watch as phone talkers during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE-3) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.25.2020