200724-N-JL568-1125 EAST CHINA SEA (July 24, 2020) Sailors haul in line from the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE-3) to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a replenishment-at-sea. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2020 01:11
|Photo ID:
|6285857
|VIRIN:
|200724-N-JL568-1125
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|652.75 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT