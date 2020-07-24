USS Shiloh Replenishment-At-Sea

200724-N-JL568-1015 EAST CHINA SEA (July 24, 2020) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Matthew Pugliese, from Knoxville, Tenn., prepares to fire a shot line to dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE-3) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

