    USS Shiloh Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 10 of 11]

    USS Shiloh Replenishment-At-Sea

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200724-N-JL568-1293 EAST CHINA SEA (July 24, 2020) Quartermaster 3rd Class Nolan Day, from Pinckney, Mich., logs the speed and direction of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE-3). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 01:11
    Photo ID: 6285874
    VIRIN: 200724-N-JL568-1293
    Resolution: 4467x3191
    Size: 694.91 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shiloh Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

