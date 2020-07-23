Pfc. Justin Heard, an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division secures chains to a 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team load handling system at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 23, 2020. The 1st SBCT executed a no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise while preparing for its upcoming rotation to the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 00:53
|Photo ID:
|6284428
|VIRIN:
|200723-A-UQ561-1746
|Resolution:
|5600x4000
|Size:
|14.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
