1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations

Sgt. Kyle Bailey, a cannon crewmember assigned to Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prepares his section's assigned M777 howitzer for rail load at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 23, 2020. The 1st SBCT executed a no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise while preparing for its upcoming rotation to the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US