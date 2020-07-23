1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations

Soldiers assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, ground guide vehicles during rail yard operations in preparation for an upcoming rotation to the National Training Center, Fort Carson, Colorado, July 23, 2020. The 1st SBCT executed a no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise while preparing for its upcoming rotation to NTC. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

