Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations [Image 13 of 15]

    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A vehicle trailer with 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, sits secured on a railcar at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 23, 2020. The 1st SBCT executed a no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise while preparing for its upcoming rotation to the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 00:54
    Photo ID: 6284426
    VIRIN: 200723-A-UQ561-1675
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations
    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations
    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations
    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations
    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations
    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations
    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations
    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations
    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations
    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations
    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations
    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations
    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations
    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations
    1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    4th Infantry Division
    NTC
    III Corps
    readiness
    railhead
    EDRE
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise
    rail yard
    army readiness
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team 4th Infantry Division
    Face coverings
    Army Training and Readiness during COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT