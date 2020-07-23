Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prepare to move their vehicles onto railcars during rail yard operations at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 23, 2020. The 1st SBCT executed a no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise while preparing for its upcoming rotation to the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 00:54
|Photo ID:
|6284427
|VIRIN:
|200723-A-UQ561-1711
|Resolution:
|5600x4000
|Size:
|9.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st SBCT, 4ID rail yard operations [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT