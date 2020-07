Full training schedule returns to Fort Mccoy's RTS-Maintenance

Sgt. 1st Class Mark E. Olson-Jones, a Regional Training Site-Maintenance instructor, prepares signs for use for training July 16, 2020, in building 1370 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff resumed their institutional training courses in July 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

