Sgt. 1st Class Dain V. Crawford with Regional Training Site-Maintenance uses a forklift to rearrange equipment used for training July 16, 2020, at their facility on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff resumed their institutional training courses in July 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 11:27
|Photo ID:
|6283515
|VIRIN:
|200716-A-OK556-134
|Resolution:
|2917x2121
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Full training schedule returns to Fort Mccoy's RTS-Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Full training schedule returns to Fort Mccoy's RTS-Maintenance
LEAVE A COMMENT